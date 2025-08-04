Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Blow to consumers as supreme court hands partial win to car finance firms over loans [The Guardian]

Legal aid cyber-attack has pushed sector towards collapse, say lawyers [The Guardian]

Senior judge says he would apologise to IPP prisoners he jailed [Independent]

Recognising Palestinian state would destabilise international law, Starmer told [Telegraph] (£)

Populists will break the law to halt migration unless we change it [The Times] (£)

Lawyer jailed for drunk-driving away from crash [BBC News]

Portobello Road residents ‘imprisoned’ in homes by anti-terrorism measures mount legal challenge [Standard]

Brazilian critics attack new law for promoting ‘deforestation explosion’ [Financial Times] (£)

