Monday morning round-up

By Legal Cheek on

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend


Blow to consumers as supreme court hands partial win to car finance firms over loans [The Guardian]

Legal aid cyber-attack has pushed sector towards collapse, say lawyers [The Guardian]

Senior judge says he would apologise to IPP prisoners he jailed [Independent]

Recognising Palestinian state would destabilise international law, Starmer told [Telegraph] (£)

Populists will break the law to halt migration unless we change it [The Times] (£)

Lawyer jailed for drunk-driving away from crash [BBC News]

Portobello Road residents ‘imprisoned’ in homes by anti-terrorism measures mount legal challenge [Standard]

Brazilian critics attack new law for promoting ‘deforestation explosion’ [Financial Times] (£)

“You sound like the type who will stay late night slogging in front of a computer screen on Christmas Eve working on a matter “just for fun”. Get a grip on reality – just because you have passed doesn’t defeat the purpose of this petition…” [Legal Cheek comments]

