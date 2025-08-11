Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



CEO of law firm behind £36bn BHP suit abruptly replaced [Financial Times] (£)

Courts service ‘covered up’ IT bug that caused evidence to go missing [BBC News]

Revealed: oligarchs spied on UK lawyers who ran Serious Fraud Office cases [The Guardian]

Police arrest hundreds of Palestine Action supporters under anti-terror law [Financial Times] (£)

River Island restructuring plan approved by High Court judge [The Standard]

Waiter brings legal action against the Ivy over share of tips and service charge [The Guardian]

Solicitor loses bid to be restored to roll after ‘systemic’ failures led to £1.2 million fraud [Today’s Conveyancer]

Aston Villa fan mum moons judge saying ‘kiss my a***’ as he jails her for Blues fan attack [Birmingham Live]

Could latest seismic legal challenge leave Fifa wobbling on its perch? [The Guardian]

Conor McGregor eyes legal challenge to presidential eligibility rules [Sunday Times]

“The substantively legitimate points were raised in the original petition. Those were then criticised in a phenomenally childish and misrepresentative way on a national platform.” [Legal Cheek comments]

