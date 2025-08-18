Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



UK’s first transgender judge seeks rehearing of supreme court case on biological sex [The Guardian]

Starmer has carried through one of the worst legacies of Tony Blair: ‘lawyer brain’ [The Telegraph] (£)

Burford Capital seeks to buy equity stakes in US law firms [Financial Times] (£)

Meet the divorce lawyers the super-rich call when they split [The Times] (£)

Judge who let knife-wielding migrant stay in UK was on board of pro-asylum charity [The Telegraph] (£)

Campaigners lodge legal action over gender rules for schools and prisons [BBC News]

Barrister fighting for Lucy Letby: She’s feeling new hope [The Times] (£)

Australian lawyer sorry for AI errors in murder case, including fake quotes and made up cases [NBC News]

Breakneck — why China’s engineers beat America’s lawyers [Financial Times] (£)

“Write everything down. Take a note in every conference and hearing. In particular, take your own note of all feedback on your work given by your supervisor or other barristers…” [Legal Cheek comments]

