Monday morning round-up

UK’s first transgender judge seeks rehearing of supreme court case on biological sex [The Guardian]
Starmer has carried through one of the worst legacies of Tony Blair: ‘lawyer brain’ [The Telegraph] (£)
Burford Capital seeks to buy equity stakes in US law firms [Financial Times] (£)
Meet the divorce lawyers the super-rich call when they split [The Times] (£)
Judge who let knife-wielding migrant stay in UK was on board of pro-asylum charity [The Telegraph] (£)
Campaigners lodge legal action over gender rules for schools and prisons [BBC News]
Barrister fighting for Lucy Letby: She’s feeling new hope [The Times] (£)
Australian lawyer sorry for AI errors in murder case, including fake quotes and made up cases [NBC News]
Breakneck — why China’s engineers beat America’s lawyers [Financial Times] (£)
“Write everything down. Take a note in every conference and hearing. In particular, take your own note of all feedback on your work given by your supervisor or other barristers…” [Legal Cheek comments]
