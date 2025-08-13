‘I start pupillage next month – any top tips?’

Barrister-to-be seeks advice



In our latest Career Conundrum, a pupil barrister asks readers to share their best tips for making their training period run as smoothly as possible.

“Hi Legal Cheek. The email subject sort of it explains it. I am due to start pupillage next month in London and looking for some general advice on dos and don’ts from those who have been through it. Keen to hit the ground running and make a good impression, so any advice (general or otherwise) is most welcome. Thanks.”

