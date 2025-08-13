‘I start pupillage next month – any top tips?’

Barrister-to-be seeks advice
In our latest Career Conundrum, a pupil barrister asks readers to share their best tips for making their training period run as smoothly as possible.
“Hi Legal Cheek. The email subject sort of it explains it. I am due to start pupillage next month in London and looking for some general advice on dos and don’ts from those who have been through it. Keen to hit the ground running and make a good impression, so any advice (general or otherwise) is most welcome. Thanks.”
Anon Pupil Supervisor
Write everything down. Take a note in every conference and hearing. In particular, take your own note of all feedback on your work given by your supervisor or other barristers. If feedback is given orally, email your note back to them afterwards and politely ask if they agree it. Organise your notes so you can check back on them – next time you do a piece of work, re-read your old feedback. If your supervisor sends you their own work, keep it (with their permission). Build your own repository of feedback, notes, and good examples of things. It’s hard to give advice about being a good pupil, but being a well-organised pupil with a decent filing system will help good pupils shine.