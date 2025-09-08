Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



‘He put his hand down my tights’: Sexual harassment widespread among barristers, review finds [BBC News]

Solicitor sexually propositioned colleague 50 years his junior [The Telegraph] (£)

Does Graham Linehan’s case prove police are handcuffed by the law? [The Times] (£)

Shabana Mahmood is just another Left-wing lawyer [The Telegraph] (£)

How did Angela Rayner come unstuck? A legal expert explains [Independent]

Boss at ‘scapegoat’ law firm used by Angela Rayner mocked ex-Deputy PM and Starmer as TV’s Del & Rodney in online post [The Sun]

Judge criticised for wishing 7/7 mastermind ‘well’ [The Telegraph] (£)

Woman’s online shopping at work not sackable offence, judge rules [BBC News]

How the highest criminal court in the world is facing its gravest crisis yet [The Telegraph] (£)

Former Northumberland solicitor urinated on neighbours’ doorstep during harassment campaign [Chronicle Live]

“£12,500 is very disproportionate for a junior. That’s no doubt going to come with a lot of financial strain.” [Legal Cheek comments]

