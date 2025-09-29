Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Populist threat to rule of law a danger to UK working class, says attorney general [The Guardian]

Shabana Mahmood vows law reforms to prove migrants ‘contribute’ to UK society [Sky News]

More people are using AI in court, not a lawyer. It could cost you money – and your case [The Conversation]

Alarm at chatbot’s legal advice to parents of special needs pupils [The Times] (£)

Courts can’t handle Palestine Action arrests, barristers warn [The Telegraph] (£)

Husband of Scots lawyer found dead in LA home accused of her murder [STV News]

How Britain went from a beacon of free speech to a nation of blasphemy law [The Telegraph] (£)

The UK’s China policy has created a legal trap [The Critic]

Trump urges Microsoft to fire lawyer who ran investigation into attempt to overturn 2020 US election — as it happened [The Guardian]

Lawyers cite Trump autism warning in push to revive Tylenol lawsuits [Financial Times] (£)

“Why is this such a mess time and time again and why is the SRA not acknowledging anything. It’s just embarrassing now.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events 📅:

TOMORROW: Market trends for 2026 — with Willkie [Apply Now]

Wednesday, 1 October: AI, fraud, and the future of law — with RPC [Apply Now]

Thursday, 2 October: Legal Cheek Live in Birmingham [Apply Now]