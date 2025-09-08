New Banksy artwork appears on Royal Courts of Justice

Shows judge attacking protestor
A new Banksy mural has appeared on the side of the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.
The elusive Bristol-born street artist has stencilled a mural on the side of the historic court, showing a judge in a traditional wig and black robe striking a protester to the ground beside a blood-smeared placard.
He confirmed the work’s authenticity on Instagram with a simple caption: “Royal Courts of Justice. London.”
Known for his politically charged critiques of authority, Banksy’s past works include piranhas circling inside a police sentry box in the City of London and a howling wolf painted on a satellite dish later removed from a shop roof in Peckham, south London.
The latest mural has since been covered and is now under CCTV surveillance, with what appear to be court security guarding the site.
Potential BANKSY ARTWORK.
Depicting a Judge attacking a protester with his Gavel.
Currently being covered by the Westminster Council.#StreetArt #Banksy #LondonArt #breaking #BreakingNews #artnews pic.twitter.com/od8bvStLfb
— Mighty Mushroom Man (@MightyMushroomM) September 8, 2025
Andrew
This appears to be around the back, on part of the Queen’s Building on Carey Street.
That wall looks like solid stone, so removing it intact may be a challenge.
Andrew
And it is a Grade II listed building. https://historicengland.org.uk/listing/the-list/list-entry/1469797