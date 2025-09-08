New Banksy artwork appears on Royal Courts of Justice

Shows judge attacking protestor

A new Banksy mural has appeared on the side of the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.

The elusive Bristol-born street artist has stencilled a mural on the side of the historic court, showing a judge in a traditional wig and black robe striking a protester to the ground beside a blood-smeared placard.

He confirmed the work’s authenticity on Instagram with a simple caption: “Royal Courts of Justice. London.”

Known for his politically charged critiques of authority, Banksy’s past works include piranhas circling inside a police sentry box in the City of London and a howling wolf painted on a satellite dish later removed from a shop roof in Peckham, south London.

The latest mural has since been covered and is now under CCTV surveillance, with what appear to be court security guarding the site.