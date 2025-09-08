PostsNews

New Banksy artwork appears on Royal Courts of Justice

Avatar photo

By Julia Szaniszlo on

15

Shows judge attacking protestor

Credit: Bansky

A new Banksy mural has appeared on the side of the Royal Courts of Justice in central London.

The elusive Bristol-born street artist has stencilled a mural on the side of the historic court, showing a judge in a traditional wig and black robe striking a protester to the ground beside a blood-smeared placard.

He confirmed the work’s authenticity on Instagram with a simple caption: “Royal Courts of Justice. London.”

Known for his politically charged critiques of authority, Banksy’s past works include piranhas circling inside a police sentry box in the City of London and a howling wolf painted on a satellite dish later removed from a shop roof in Peckham, south London.

The latest mural has since been covered and is now under CCTV surveillance, with what appear to be court security guarding the site.

15 Comments

Andrew

This appears to be around the back, on part of the Queen’s Building on Carey Street.

That wall looks like solid stone, so removing it intact may be a challenge.

Reply Report comment
(1)(0)

Andrew

And it is a Grade II listed building. https://historicengland.org.uk/listing/the-list/list-entry/1469797

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Gavel Watch

Why is an American judge attacking our protesters?

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

US partner playing a tune with his tiny violin

No one cares about this joker anymore.

And as for the protesters: you knowingly attend an illegal event and refuse to disperse despite many warnings to do so, you get served the boot as you deserve.

Zero sympathy. 🤡

Reply Report comment
(3)(9)

Jones

Nobody interested whether you have zero sympathy

Reply Report comment
(4)(0)

Klaxon

Thx 4 ur opinion fresher.

Now back to your textbooks you go, semester starts in two weeks time.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

AW1983

Judge should have been stamping on the protester. Judges get sniffy about people thinking they have gavels.

Reply Report comment
(2)(2)

Shark

Banksy has jumped the shark this time. The judges have to choice but to apply the as written. Why not draw the commissioner of police or the home secretary? Perhaps that’s overdone and would have been boring artistically.

Reply Report comment
(2)(1)

Jones

Judges have guidelines, not an absolute for every offence

Reply Report comment
(0)(2)

LRO 992.

Criminal damage . The Crown owns the building.

Reply Report comment
(0)(1)

Jones

How does it constitute Criminal Damage?

Reply Report comment
(1)(2)

Martin

Vilifying judges: when the Right does it in Daily Mail headlines, it’s fascistic and terrifying. When a left wing artist does it by damaging public property, it’s genius.

Reply Report comment
(3)(1)

Codger

Hear hear. Left wing goons strike again.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Banksy's evil twin

The protestor should have been depicted as a senior citizen to make it more realistic.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

D Miles

Oh diddums.

Reply Report comment
(0)(0)

Join the conversation