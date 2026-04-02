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Fancy being the next President of the Supreme Court?

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By Legal Cheek on

5

Search begins following news of Lord Reed’s planned retirement next year


The search is on for the next President of the UK Supreme Court, after the country’s top judicial body launched a selection commission to find a successor to Lord Reed, who announced he will retire from the bench in January 2027.

The President is the most senior judge in the UK, presiding over both the Supreme Court and the Judicial Committee of the Privy Council, which between them hear some of the most important legal appeals in the country.

The commission says it’s looking for someone with outstanding legal ability, strong communication skills, and the experience to engage with politicians, public bodies and the wider public.

Lord Reed himself has recorded a video (see below) setting out what the role entails and the qualities the successful candidate will need to bring to it, presumably to help narrow the field to those who truly have what it takes to sit at the very top of the judicial pile.

Anyone who fancies their chances has until 17 April 2026 at 5pm to get their application in.

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Dodgy Dan from down the pub
Dodgy Dan from down the pub
3 days ago

Go on then, if no one else will do it I suppose I’ll have to. Cash in hand, of course.

7
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WigWatcher
WigWatcher
2 days ago

It will be Lord Sales.

-1
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Anon
Anon
2 days ago

Tony Blair anyone?

-1
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Anonymous
Anonymous
2 days ago

I don’t think any acne-ridden students will have a chance of being el supremo of the Supreme Court.

0
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Laa
Laa
1 day ago

Lord Harley would do a great job.

1
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