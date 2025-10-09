Barrister claims in viral TikTok that Israeli government ‘orchestrated’ Manchester synagogue attack and has King Charles on ‘target list’

Sham Uddin does not share evidence to back up his claims

A barrister has claimed in a viral TikTok that the Israeli government were behind the terror attack on a Manchester synagogue which left two worshippers dead — and that King Charles is also on its “target list”.

Sham Uddin’s post (embedded below) came just a day after Adrian Daulby and Melvin Cravitz were killed in last week’s attack on the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, which occurred on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

@shamuddin15 Breaking news: it is rumoured that the Israeli government orchestrated the attack in the Manchester synagogue on the 2nd of October 2025 and they also have King Charles on their hit list. ♬ original sound – Sham Uddin

Appearing in a suit and tie below a “Breaking News” graphic, Uddin claims that it’s “rumoured” the Israeli government “orchestrated” the terror attack, alleging that they have “sleeper cells” in both the UK and the US and “they activate them at their will”.

Uddin — who, according to the Bar Standards Board’s register, operates from his own set, Greenvern Law Chambers — attempts to support his claims by referencing Mossad’s pager attack on the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah in September 2024.

The barrister further claims that King Charles is “rumoured” to be on an Israeli government “target list” for assassination before the next election, suggesting that this will “get the right wing activated” and “create a race war in the UK”.

Uddin’s TikTok, which has been viewed nearly 80,000 times, ends with him telling viewers: “You have been warned.” Uddin does not share any evidence to back up his claims.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed that 35-year-old Jihad Al-Shamie, who was born in Syria, was responsible for the attack and was shot dead at the scene by armed officers.

Advocacy group Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) has described Uddin’s claims as “deranged conspiracy theories” and called on the BSB to immediately suspend him and investigate his actions. They also urged the police to urgently examine the material.

Uddin didn’t respond to our request for comment.

The BSB — which has previously issued guidance on how barristers should conduct themselves on social media — told Legal Cheek that it does not comment on whether it has received information about potential misconduct by a barrister, regardless of how that information was obtained.

“These procedures are usually conducted confidentially unless they result in a listing for a Disciplinary Tribunal hearing,” it added. “Such listings are published on the Bar Tribunals & Adjudication Service website and hearings are held in public.”