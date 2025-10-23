Channel 4 pits AI against trainee solicitor in legal drafting showdown

Who triumphed?
This week on Channel 4, an AI law firm went up against a human trainee solicitor. The goal? To find out which jobs could be next in line to be replaced by robots.
The UK’s first regulated AI law firm, Garfield AI — which we previously reported on — was put to the test against Charlotte Jaques, a trainee solicitor at Summerfield Browne, in Dispatches: Will AI Take My Job?. The programme, which aired on Monday, even featured its own AI presenter.
In a battle between machine and budding human lawyer, the pair were asked to tackle a real small-claims dispute between a builder and a client who refused to pay a £4,500 bill, each preparing a claim form for court.
The results were judged blind by Jaques’ supervisor, Zainab Zaeem, who noted that while Garfield’s version left out a few key details, including that a WhatsApp message can amount to a binding contract, it was still good enough to be put before a judge.
*Spoiler alert*
Zaeem ultimately deemed Jaques’ draft the stronger of the two, though she said she was “impressed by both documents”.
The cost comparison was perhaps the real headline-grabber. Garfield, co-founded by former Baker McKenzie associate Philip Young and quantum physicist Daniel Long, produced its version in around ten minutes for £100 + VAT. Jaques’ human-crafted effort, by contrast, took over three hours and cost more than £1,000.
And the client’s verdict? Based on price, he said he’d go with AI effort next time.
Offal Eating Demon with an Extra Eyelid
So, let me get this straight… the conclusion is (as expected, and as we’ve been stating for some time now) that AI can make a (potentially really) good draft, but only a human can tell whether the draft is really good or not.
So the focus simply changes and people will still need lawyers.
Good.