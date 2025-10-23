PostsNews

Channel 4 pits AI against trainee solicitor in legal drafting showdown

By Legal Cheek on

Who triumphed?

Trainee solicitor Charlotte Jacques meets herself in AI (Credit Channel 4)

This week on Channel 4, an AI law firm went up against a human trainee solicitor. The goal? To find out which jobs could be next in line to be replaced by robots.

The UK’s first regulated AI law firm, Garfield AI — which we previously reported on — was put to the test against Charlotte Jaques, a trainee solicitor at Summerfield Browne, in Dispatches: Will AI Take My Job?. The programme, which aired on Monday, even featured its own AI presenter.

In a battle between machine and budding human lawyer, the pair were asked to tackle a real small-claims dispute between a builder and a client who refused to pay a £4,500 bill, each preparing a claim form for court.

The results were judged blind by Jaques’ supervisor, Zainab Zaeem, who noted that while Garfield’s version left out a few key details, including that a WhatsApp message can amount to a binding contract, it was still good enough to be put before a judge.

Zaeem ultimately deemed Jaques’ draft the stronger of the two, though she said she was “impressed by both documents”.

The cost comparison was perhaps the real headline-grabber. Garfield, co-founded by former Baker McKenzie associate Philip Young and quantum physicist Daniel Long, produced its version in around ten minutes for £100 + VAT. Jaques’ human-crafted effort, by contrast, took over three hours and cost more than £1,000.

And the client’s verdict? Based on price, he said he’d go with AI effort next time.

Offal Eating Demon with an Extra Eyelid

So, let me get this straight… the conclusion is (as expected, and as we’ve been stating for some time now) that AI can make a (potentially really) good draft, but only a human can tell whether the draft is really good or not.

So the focus simply changes and people will still need lawyers.

Good.

Anonymouse

The problem is that in order for a human to tell whether a draft is really good or not they need to have experience. That experience will have been gained through years of paralegal/trainee/early associate work.

The concern is that this early career work where the experience is gained is approximately 90% cheaper if completed by AI – why would clients pay 10x more for a human to produce something that isn’t 10x the quality/value, and why would employers pay early careers lawyers to learn on the job (e.g. make mistakes, take a long time, develop organically/slowly) when they can just have an AI Programme do it for significantly cheaper and faster?

AI isn’t going to take the jobs of the decision makers and partners that are interested in the bottom line, it’s going to undercut the industry so that you don’t need paralegals/trainees/early associates to do the work that Senior Associates and Partners are too expensive to do. But who will end up reviewing the AI work once the Senior Associates and Partners move on/retire if the time and effort hasn’t been given to the junior levels? I find it genuinely difficult to recommend to 16/18 year olds that pursuing a career in law is a good idea.

Andy

From my experience using ‘AI’ tools, I haven’t been overly impressed and have had to substantively amend the output. That may be circumstantial and keen to hear other peoples’ experience.

There are also continuing issues with: the processing of client/confidential information that cannot be input into any random AI tool / cyber security; concerns over AI manufacturing false cases/information (which has been reported a couple of times now); and who takes on Professional Indemnity responsibility (if the AI tool is likely to miss key information, who’s picking up that responsibility?).

In a small claim, I can certainly see the benefit when faced with fixed costs regimes, but open it up to much larger claims, can these tools deal with the grey areas and nuances that lawyers are often faced with? Given the option of £100 AI bill, or a £5,000 lawyer bill backed by appropriate PI – and where we are informed the latter will produce a better result, I’d likely take the latter and minimise risk to avoid a potentially hefty dispute down the line that ends up costing hundreds of thousands.

It seems to me that much of the hyperbole is coming from those trying to sell the AI products and that expectations don’t necessarily live up to reality at present… that’s not to say it won’t and continuing to develop these tools can only be a useful thing in terms of time efficiency. But certainly seems to me there is still work to be done.

