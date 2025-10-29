Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer appoints first ‘Chief AI Officer’

Oversee rollout of emerging tech



Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer (HSFK) has appointed its first global ‘Chief AI Officer’, as more major City law firms continue to create senior roles focused on how they can make greater use of artificial intelligence.

New York–based innovation and tech lawyer Ilona Logvinova has swapped Cleary Gottlieb for HSFK, where she’ll bring her digital transformation know-how after leading Cleary’s legal innovation strategy.

In her new role, Logvinova will head up HSFK’s global AI strategy, overseeing the responsible rollout of emerging tech across the firm’s legal services. She’ll also work closely with practice groups around the world.

HSFK global CEO Justin D’Agostino said:

“Ilona will lead our efforts to use AI and legal technology to deliver greater value to clients. The pace of change is accelerating, and we want to make sure we’re using these tools with the right oversight and expertise.”

Commenting on her appointment, Logvinova added: “Innovation in law isn’t just about new tools — it’s about meeting client needs in smarter ways. Embedding AI effectively will be a defining factor for the next generation of global law firms.”