Monday morning round-up

Barrister is reported to Bar Council over video claiming Israeli government was behind Manchester synagogue attack — and that they are plotting to assassinate King Charles [Mail Online]

Cyber-attack on Legal Aid Agency leaves abuse victims in danger [The Observer]

Anti-Semitism in NHS to be tackled with tougher racism laws [The Telegraph] (£)

What if working from home was a legal right? [Financial Times] (£)

‘Dieselgate’ law firm accused of misleading claimants in Brazil [The Observer]

Prince Harry ‘did not know’ lawyer would identify William in case [The Times] (£)

Jamie Redknapp’s lawyer-forced apology a worrying sign for football pundits [The Telegraph] (£)

Trans activist accused of trolling ex-police officers and barrister [The Times] (£)

Robert Rinder shares stupidest case he heard on Judge Rinder [South Wales Guardian]

“I find the collective online shock from staff in solicitors’ firms and CILEX “lawyers” in respect of this case to be bizarre. Only solicitors and barristers can act for clients in litigation. Shock horror; this has been the position for hundreds of years. People should stop LARPing as solicitors and qualify as one if they wish to conduct litigation.” [Legal Cheek comments]

