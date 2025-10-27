Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Awaab’s law: Social landlords in England now forced to fix emergencies within 24 hours [The Guardian]

Times letters: Political attacks on judges and safety fears [The Times] (£)

Labour accused of paving way for legal protections for IRA terrorists by repealing Troubles Legacy Act [Mail Online]

They told me you can’t sue Prince Andrew — I didn’t listen [The Times] (£)

Burglar asks judge for longest possible sentence after ‘enjoying life in prison’ [Lancashire Telegraph]

‘I’m a criminal lawyer — how to spot when someone is lying to you’ [Mirror]

Washington lawyer on furlough lives out dream of running a hot dog cart [Reuters]

Is This the End of Kim Kardashian? Reality Star Ready to Quit ‘Influencer’ Life to Become a Lawyer [International Business Times]

“Sounds like they just did their job as Liquidators of the Company.” [Legal Cheek comments]

