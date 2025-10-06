PostsNews

Shoosmiths retains 76% autumn NQ solicitors

By Julia Szaniszlo on

25 out of 33


Shoosmiths has unveiled an autumn retention rate of 76% with 25 of its 33 final-seat trainees staying on.

Those staying put will join a raft of departments including corporate & banking, litigation, commercial, people & reward and real estate. No NQs have been retained on fixed-term contracts.

Shoosmiths has also confirmed the destinations of its newly qualified solicitors. With 13 offices across the UK, the firm offers a wide spread of options for NQs beginning their careers.

Of the autumn intake, the largest group of NQs are bound for London, with six heading to the capital. Birmingham and Manchester will each receive five new solicitors, while the remainder of trainees are split between Belfast (2), the Thames Valley (2), Solent (2), Glasgow (1), Milton Keynes (1) and Leeds (1).

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Shoosmiths also confirmed its 2025 spring numbers, with all nine qualifiers staying on. Of the spring intake, three joined the real estate team, with two heading to corporate & banking and people & reward respectively. One further qualifier joined the commercial practice, while another took up a role in litigation.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows that Shoosmiths typically recruits 19 trainees each year, split across two intakes. NQs in London can expect a salary starting at £105,000, with regional salaries sitting at £67,000.

In a statement the firm said:

“We’ve had strong retention across both qualification cohorts this year, with all March NQs remaining at the firm and 75% of September qualifiers continuing their careers at Shoosmiths. We always strive to retain as many NQs as possible. This year’s figures are in line with our past trainee retention rates, and these outcomes reflect our focus on building careers for both exceptional lawyers and our business. What matters most is that every trainee completes our programme better equipped for a successful legal career, whether that be at Shoosmiths or elsewhere.”

Trainee retention rates round-up 🤝

(scroll right if using 📱)

Firm Trainees Retained Retention Rate NQ Destinations
Wedlake Bell 8 8 100% 2 to insolvency; 1 each to commercial disputes, construction, corporate, tax, IP/commercial, and private client
Herbert Smith Freehills Kramer 31 29 94% Undisclosed
Irwin Mitchell 53 48 91% 14 to business services group; 12 to medical negligence; 9 to court of protection & public law & human rights; 8 to private client group; 4 to personal injury; 1 to general counsel
RPC 18 16 89% 6 to insurance; 6 to disputes (3 IP/tech, 2 commercial litigation, 1 media); 4 to corporate & commercial
Watson Farley & Williams 18 16 89% 5 to asset finance; 4 to project finance; 2 to corporate; 1 to debt capital markets; 2 to disputes and 1 to finance in Dubai; 1 to disputes in Bangkok
Mishcon de Reya 30 26 87% Undisclosed
Clifford Chance 57 49 86% Undisclosed
Macfarlanes 28 24 86% Undisclosed
Baker McKenzie 20 17 85% 4 to disputes; 3 to employment; 2 each to corporate M&A and corporate energy & infrastructure; 1 each to corporate finance, corporate private equity, intellectual property, and financial services regulatory; 2 to antitrust & competition
Lewis Silkin 6 5 83% 2 to employment; 1 each to IP, corporate, and digital, creative & commerce
Linklaters 40 33 83% Undisclosed
Shoosmiths 42 34 81% 13 to corporate & banking; 6 to people & reward; 4 to litigation; 4 to commercial; 4 to real estate; 3 other/undisclosed — Office split: 8 London; 7 Manchester; 6 Birmingham; 2 Reading; 3 Solent; 2 Leeds; 2 Belfast; 2 Thames Valley; 1 Glasgow; 1 Milton Keynes
Bird & Bird 20 15 75% 5 to commercial; 5 to IP; 2 to disputes; 2 to corporate; 1 to employment
Pinsent Masons 71 52 73% 19 to finance & projects; 13 to transactional; 10 to property; 10 to risk advisory
A&O Shearman 54 37 69% Undisclosed
Hogan Lovells 24 16 (1 on FTC) 67%/63% 9 (10 including FTC) to corporate & finance; 4 to global regulatory & IP; 2 to litigation, arbitration & employment
Withers 14 9 65% Undisclosed

Join the conversation

