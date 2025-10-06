Shoosmiths retains 76% autumn NQ solicitors

25 out of 33



Shoosmiths has unveiled an autumn retention rate of 76% with 25 of its 33 final-seat trainees staying on.

Those staying put will join a raft of departments including corporate & banking, litigation, commercial, people & reward and real estate. No NQs have been retained on fixed-term contracts.

Shoosmiths has also confirmed the destinations of its newly qualified solicitors. With 13 offices across the UK, the firm offers a wide spread of options for NQs beginning their careers.

Of the autumn intake, the largest group of NQs are bound for London, with six heading to the capital. Birmingham and Manchester will each receive five new solicitors, while the remainder of trainees are split between Belfast (2), the Thames Valley (2), Solent (2), Glasgow (1), Milton Keynes (1) and Leeds (1).

Shoosmiths also confirmed its 2025 spring numbers, with all nine qualifiers staying on. Of the spring intake, three joined the real estate team, with two heading to corporate & banking and people & reward respectively. One further qualifier joined the commercial practice, while another took up a role in litigation.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List 2026 shows that Shoosmiths typically recruits 19 trainees each year, split across two intakes. NQs in London can expect a salary starting at £105,000, with regional salaries sitting at £67,000.

In a statement the firm said:

“We’ve had strong retention across both qualification cohorts this year, with all March NQs remaining at the firm and 75% of September qualifiers continuing their careers at Shoosmiths. We always strive to retain as many NQs as possible. This year’s figures are in line with our past trainee retention rates, and these outcomes reflect our focus on building careers for both exceptional lawyers and our business. What matters most is that every trainee completes our programme better equipped for a successful legal career, whether that be at Shoosmiths or elsewhere.”

