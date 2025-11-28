College of Legal Practice pitches fast-track 4-year solicitor apprenticeship for school leavers

Cuts traditional pathway by two years



The College of Legal Practice (CoLP) has unveiled a new four-year solicitor apprenticeship, a move that could see school leavers qualify a full two years faster than under the traditional six-year route.

Launching in April 2026, the programme is aimed at would-be lawyers without a degree and folds together full-time legal work with remote study tailored entirely to the Solicitors Qualifying Examination (SQE).

Under the shorter structure, apprentices will complete a Level 6 Graduate Certificate in Law, which is equivalent to a law degree for the purpose of qualifying as a solicitor, rather than the longer LLB that forms part of the standard pathway. Because the Graduate Certificate focuses on SQE-aligned content and removes more academic undergraduate study that is not directly related to legal practice, apprentices can progress to the SQE far more quickly.

The College, which delivers its courses entirely online, says firms have raised concerns about the six-year length of the existing pathway and the risk of apprentices dropping out before qualification. By introducing a step-off point after two years, once the Level 6 qualification is complete, the new model aims to reduce the commitment and financial risk for law firms.

Unlike the typical one day a week at uni model, CoLP’s course ring-fences study time across the working week and is delivered fully online, which the College argues will reduce disruption for firms while still giving students proper training support.

The announcement comes against the backdrop of an SRA report suggesting solicitor apprentices are outperforming other candidate groups in the SQE exams, which many see as a win for social mobility.

CoLP, which already trains apprentices across more than 20 firms, says its new pathway expands access to the profession and offers more choice depending on learners’ backgrounds and employers’ priorities. Legal Cheek understands that discussions are already underway with firms about adopting the new fast-track route, although the College is not in a position to name names just yet.

Dr Giles Proctor, CEO of the College, said:

“We’re excited to partner with employers to nurture the next generation of solicitors in a range of ways. Firms can expect the same SQE expertise, excellent client service and student care across all our apprenticeship and non-apprenticeship programmes. We are proud to innovate and create apprenticeship options that widen access to the legal profession. Supporting and guiding employers in developing future talent is a key priority for us.”

News of the fast-track route follows the government’s confirmation earlier this year that it will continue to fund solicitor apprenticeships through the levy — but only for those who begin the programme before they turn 22.