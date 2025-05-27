Government backs solicitor apprenticeships with continued funding

Concerns allayed over school-leaver route into legal profession

The government has confirmed this morning that it will preserve public funding for the apprenticeship route to becoming a solicitor.

The announcement confirms that funding will remain in place for Level 7 apprenticeships (the type used for qualification as a solicitor) as long as those starting them are aged 21 or under.

The announcement ends months of uncertainty for both law firms and aspiring solicitors over whether the funding would be cut as part of the government’s broader cost-saving measures.

You can read the government’s full statement on the decision here, but we’ve highlighted the key section confirming that funding will remain in place below:

“Refocusing funding away from Level 7 (masters-level) apprenticeships from January 2026, while maintaining support for those aged 16-21 and existing apprentices. This will enable levy funding to be rebalanced towards training at lower levels, where it can have the greatest impact.”

The six-year solicitor apprenticeship provides an alternative route to qualification, allowing aspiring solicitors to earn while they learn. Apprentices split their time between working at a law firm and studying for a law degree, before progressing to the SQE.

Employers offering apprenticeships can benefit from a dedicated funding scheme, supported by the apprenticeship levy paid by businesses with an annual wage bill over £3 million. This enables law firms to recover their contributions.

Welcoming the news, Law Society president Richard Atkinson said: “The government’s decision to continue funding the level 7 apprenticeships for those aged 16-21 will encourage many young people to pursue a career in legal services. This benefits not just the legal sector, but also those young people that can’t afford university fees.”

But the decision to introduce a funding age cap of 21 raises questions about the future of graduate solicitor apprenticeships — a route some law firms use, where aspiring solicitors first complete an undergraduate degree before beginning their apprenticeship.

In theory, an individual who starts university at 18 could finish their degree and begin a graduate solicitor apprenticeship before turning 22, making them eligible for funding. However, it remains to be seen how this will work in practice as firms adapt to the new rules.

Law Society President Atkinson is calling on the government to reconsider the age cap of 21.