Female junior barristers earn nearly a quarter less than male colleagues

New report lays bare gender pay gap



Junior male barristers are earning almost a quarter more than their female counterparts, according to a new Bar Council report that highlights persistent gender earnings gaps across the self-employed bar.

The 2025 Gross Earnings Report shows that male juniors recorded median gross fees of £162,800 in 2024, while women at the same career stage earned £124,000. This means junior women receive only 76% of what junior men earn.

The disparity is not limited to the junior end. Across every PQE band, men out-earn women. The gap reaches its largest point in the 11 to 15 PQE and 16 to 20 PQE groups, where women earn 28% less than men. Even among KCs, where both men and women see a significant increase in earnings, women are still behind. Male silks have median earnings of £520,100 compared to £374,500 for women, equating to a gap of 28%.

Some practice areas are more equal than others, but none are actually equal. Commercial and chancery work is the most profitable and the most unequal. At 21 to 25 PQE, women earn 43% less than men, which is the largest gap recorded anywhere in the report. General civil and family law show consistent disparities as well.

Even in family law, which is the only major area where women are the majority of practitioners, men earn more at every level of experience. Criminal law contains some of the smallest gaps, although junior women still start their careers on 22% less than men.

Both men and women have seen their earnings rise since 2021, although men’s earnings have risen faster. This means the gap is widening over time. Among juniors, the gap has increased from 18% in 2021 to 24% in 2024.

