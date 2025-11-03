Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

Hillsborough Law will not be ‘watered down'[BBC]

OpenAI Bans ChatGPT From Giving Medical, Legal or Financial Advice Over Lawsuit Fears [International Business Times]

UK small business owner to face L’Oréal at tribunal over trademark dispute [The Guardian]

Boots sued for alleged copycat neck pillow [Financial Times]

UK university halted human rights research after pressure from China [The Guardian]

Alex Salmond died penniless after expensive court cases [The Times]

Veteran who shot IRA gunman faces fresh Troubles ‘show trial’ [The Telegraph]

ExxonMobil warns EU law could force exit from Europe [Reuters]

Businesses press Supreme Court to strike down Donald Trump’s emergency tariff power [Financial Times]

Massa’s lawyer: Ecclestone, Mosley involved in “deliberate concealment” of Crashgate [Autosport]

“Be funny if they changed ‘we respectfully decline’ to ‘we decline, respectfully’. [Legal Cheek comments]

