Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



‘Trump faces some really big hurdles’ in suing BBC [Sky News]

Britain reviews human rights laws in major shake-up of asylum policy [Reuters]

Domestic abuse victims who flee with children overseas to be criminalised under new law [The Guardian]

Britain’s broken tax system is killing the economy! Lawyer Dan Neidle on how to fix the mess [This Is Money]

Sex case ruling will not harm victims’ rights – Lord Advocate [BBC News]

Judges paid €2.1m in expenses as cash forked out for travel, food, wigs & accommodation and 11 claim over €30k each [Irish Sun]

Kim Kardashian vows to ‘keep studying’ to become a lawyer after failing bar exam [The Independent]

A puppy and unlimited toilet paper? Legal experts say Ghislaine Maxwell’s alleged prison life is uncommon [The Guardian]

Oxford Magistrates’ Court to close for six months for works [Herald Series]

She passed law from Oxford but the university did not give her degree. She couldn’t practise law. Later, she became India’s first woman lawyer [Economic Times]

“Incredibly brave of him to continue sitting through this. MND is beyond terrible, it took my dad way too soon. As a JoH also, this was a profoundly moving article.” [Legal Cheek comments]

Events this week 📅:

This afternoon: Understanding global law firms — with Addleshaw Goddard [Apply Now]

This afternoon: Secrets to Success Southampton — with Irwin Mitchell, Moore Barlow, Womble Bond Dickinson and ULaw [Apply Now]

Tomorrow: The Legal Cheek November Virtual Law Fair 2025 [Apply Now]