Monday morning round-up

Plan to reduce jury trials an ‘irremediable error’, lawyers say in MoJ letter [The Guardian]

Lammy says justice reforms will reduce victims’ suffering — as right to jury trial set to go in some cases [Sky News]

Judges at risk under plans to restrict jury trials, top barrister warns [Financial Times] (£)

Scrap jury trials to fix our broken court system [The Telegraph] (£)

Labour faces legal battle over plan to house migrants in barracks [The Telegraph] (£)

Rachel Reeves to rush pensions tax raid into law to reassure markets [Financial Times] (£)

Class actions surge in UK, but public sees lawyers as main winners [City AM]

What has happened since the UK supreme court’s gender ruling? [The Guardian]

Mum of Scots lawyer brutally murdered in LA launches legal battle for grandchild [The Scottish Sun]

“One interviewer (early stage partner): ‘tell me something about Turkmenistan’. Other interviewer (more senior partner) visibly cringed. I had a think, told them a few things, wowed them both, senior partner said it was a ‘very strong answer for a deliberate curveball question’. got the TC. Never worked on anything to do with Turkmenistan.” [Legal Cheek comments]

