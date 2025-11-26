‘What’s the trickiest or strangest TC interview question you’ve ever been asked?’

Curveball



In our latest Career Conundrum, an aspiring solicitor wants to hear from viewers about the trickiest questions they’ve faced in training contract interviews.

“Hi Legal Cheek. This isn’t strictly a career conundrum but more just something that interests me, and might help others. I’m in the middle of applying for vacation schemes and some direct training contracts and I read your article this week on what to ask (and what not to ask) a partner during your training contract interviews.”