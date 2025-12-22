Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



The AI Shift: If AI is coming for junior lawyers’ jobs, why does their pay keep going up? [Financial Times] (£)

Revealed: The real reason for London’s crippling court delays [The Standard]

Met using outdated powers to police pro-Palestine protests, say legal experts [The Guardian]

We think we’re all equal before the law. Epstein shows we’re not [The Times] (£)

University threatened with legal action after protest at academic’s talk [BBC News]

‘My husband died before signing his power of attorney — but lawyers still charged me £1,700’ [The Telegraph] (£)

“AI can replace all lawyers but the most intelligent barristers. AI is more than capable of changing a few words in a contract then sending the redlines to the counterparty (aka what the majority of lawyers do). Lawyers and paralegals themselves are already using AI to some extent in their work.Lawyer intelligence is severely overestimated – most lawyers choose law because they are not intelligent enough for any science / STEM.” [Legal Cheek comments]