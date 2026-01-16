Aspiring barrister disbarred over dissertation plagiarism

‘Dishonest and discreditable’



An aspiring barrister has been disbarred after submitting another student’s dissertation as his own.

Arbab Khalil, an unregistered barrister, was found to have engaged in conduct that was “dishonest and discreditable” before being called to the bar in March 2024.

In a statement, the Bar Standards Board (BSB) said that after making his declaration to Lincoln’s Inn ahead of his call, Khalil failed to inform the Inn that Cardiff University had launched an investigation into his academic conduct. The investigation arose after he submitted work belonging to another student, “which he presented as his own dissertation”.

The regulator said this amounted to a failure to keep his Inn informed of a material change in circumstances from the position set out in his original declaration.

“Mr Khalil’s conduct fell below the high standards reasonably expected of barristers and the importance of being honest in applications to the bar and the sanction reflects this,” the BSB said.