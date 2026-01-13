Judge given formal advice over ‘sugar plantation’ remark

Apologises for ‘ill-judged’ comment



A district judge has been given formal advice after making an “ill-judged” remark during a court hearing that was perceived as “racially pejorative”, the Judicial Conduct Investigations Office (JCIO) has found.

District Judge Leo Pyle, sitting in Sheffield, asked the defendant why he would need to carry a machete in the town centre “unless you are a sugar plantation owner”. The comment prompted a complaint over its inappropriateness and the connotations of referring to a “plantation” in relation to the defendant with “dark skin tone”.

Pyle apologised, stating the remark was intended as a rhetorical question to highlight that there was no legitimate reason to be carrying a machete on the streets of Sheffield. He said he did not intend to display any overt or unconscious bias.

Following an investigation, a nominated judge for the JCIO found that the remark was “ill-judged and contrary to judicial training” on avoiding language that strays beyond the facts of the case. The comment was also found not to be respectful of the defendant or their appearance, and was perceived by others as “racially pejorative”. Pyle’s conduct was held to have fallen short of the standards expected of the judiciary.

In recommending a sanction of formal advice, the JCIO said account was taken of the upset caused, Pyle’s sincere apology, his long service and his strong relationships with court users.

The Lady Chief Justice and Lord Chancellor agreed with this recommendation and issued Pyle with formal advice, the lowest level of disciplinary sanction for judicial misconduct.