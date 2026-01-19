Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Top law firms are doing very nicely by behaving badly [Independent] (£)

Prince Harry prepares for High Court showdown with Daily Mail publisher [Financial Times] (£)

The tabloid tactics ‘used by Prince Harry’s lawyers’ in Mail legal battle [The Telegraph] (£)

I was warned my children would be ripped in half when we divorced. But I had no idea just how brutal custody cases can be [The Guardian]

Father Christmas taken to court over parking error [BBC News]

100 years ago: Earl of Birkenhead finds ‘Hanging Judge’ guilty [The Times] (£)

‘Why I’ve taken up pole dancing in my 50s’ – Kenilworth barrister [BBC News]

Sir John Blofeld obituary: Judge who crossed paths with Stones and 007 [The Times] (£)

The British-born Trump lawyer training Jews to fight [The Telegraph] (£)

The Brussels barrister who refuses to defend sex offenders [The Brussels Times]

Meet Neville Sarony, the Hong Kong barrister who also writes, acts and sings [South China Morning Post]

“If you wish to continue to practice conveyancing or property transactions, but move into central London, that is achievable. To go from a high street practice immediately to a leading city law firm is more unlikely…” [Legal Cheek comments]

