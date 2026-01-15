‘Moving from a high street firm to the City – what are my chances?’

NQ seeks advice on career move



In our latest Career Conundrum, a newly qualified lawyer is eager to make the move from the high street to the City — but is it possible?

“Hello Legal Cheek Team. I’ve got a career question for your conundrum series. I am currently 1PQE at a High Street firm based in the North East. They’ve quite a few offices dotted around and while the bread and butter work is for private individuals they do handle a little bit of commercial real estate stuff for a few leading clients which I enjoy. I am keen on a move to London and wanted to know what my chances are of securing a role at a City firm with a real estate practice. I’m aware it will be seen a big step up but keen to get your readers’ thoughts.”

