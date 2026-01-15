PostsAdvice

‘Moving from a high street firm to the City – what are my chances?’

NQ seeks advice on career move


In our latest Career Conundrum, a newly qualified lawyer is eager to make the move from the high street to the City — but is it possible?

“Hello Legal Cheek Team. I’ve got a career question for your conundrum series. I am currently 1PQE at a High Street firm based in the North East. They’ve quite a few offices dotted around and while the bread and butter work is for private individuals they do handle a little bit of commercial real estate stuff for a few leading clients which I enjoy. I am keen on a move to London and wanted to know what my chances are of securing a role at a City firm with a real estate practice. I’m aware it will be seen a big step up but keen to get your readers’ thoughts.”

Anon

If you wish to continue to practice conveyancing or property transactions, but move into central London, that is achievable. To go from a high street practice immediately to a leading city law firm is more unlikely.

There are 100s of firms in central London, many of them have large property teams. I’d suggest applying to work at one of those firms first, spend a few years there, then start applying for roles at slightly bigger firms. I’ve worked with many lawyers in small/medium sized firms in central London that came from high street firms outside of central London, and some of them now work for large City firms. It is absolutely achievable, you just need to go about it the right way.

p.s. you may need to accept that you may not receive a pay rise moving into central London at first, but once you are in central London, the game changes.

7PQE

Depends on what you’re looking for when you say a ‘City’ firm. If you mean US, MC, SC or mid sized firms then your chances are zero. If you mean a boutique or a single office type firm then your chances are maybe a bit higher but it sounds like you’ve done only a small bit of commercial real estate work. You’d probably be better off finding a real estate role with a North East firm and getting more experience there first

Moneytalks

Better to wait year or two until you have a big client or two who would be willing to say you are exceptional.

Anon

Chances are between zero and none

