‘Moving from a high street firm to the City – what are my chances?’

NQ seeks advice on career move
In our latest Career Conundrum, a newly qualified lawyer is eager to make the move from the high street to the City — but is it possible?
“Hello Legal Cheek Team. I’ve got a career question for your conundrum series. I am currently 1PQE at a High Street firm based in the North East. They’ve quite a few offices dotted around and while the bread and butter work is for private individuals they do handle a little bit of commercial real estate stuff for a few leading clients which I enjoy. I am keen on a move to London and wanted to know what my chances are of securing a role at a City firm with a real estate practice. I’m aware it will be seen a big step up but keen to get your readers’ thoughts.”
Anon
If you wish to continue to practice conveyancing or property transactions, but move into central London, that is achievable. To go from a high street practice immediately to a leading city law firm is more unlikely.
There are 100s of firms in central London, many of them have large property teams. I’d suggest applying to work at one of those firms first, spend a few years there, then start applying for roles at slightly bigger firms. I’ve worked with many lawyers in small/medium sized firms in central London that came from high street firms outside of central London, and some of them now work for large City firms. It is absolutely achievable, you just need to go about it the right way.
p.s. you may need to accept that you may not receive a pay rise moving into central London at first, but once you are in central London, the game changes.