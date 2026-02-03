PostsPodcast

5 commercial awareness themes for 2026

From geopolitical uncertainty to private credit — listen now 🎙️


What key commercial themes should every aspiring solicitor know about? Legal Cheek’s Julia Szaniszlo and Ryan Scott return to break down some of the major commercial trends shaping the legal and business world in 2026.

Whether you’re still drafting applications or preparing for interviews, this episode explores the topics future lawyers need to understand, from geopolitical volatility and the growth of private capital to the evolving hiring landscape of Big Law in the UK.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

