Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Lammy’s jury changes will not fix backlog, warns chief barrister [The Telegraph] (£)

Brother of London lawyer killed in mass Laos poisoning slams ‘joke’ £135 fines [London Evening Standard]

Cancelling elections is an abuse of power, High Court to hear [The Telegraph] (£)

UK’s top prosecutor says ‘nobody above law’ amid claims against former prince Andrew [The Guardian]

Why was Palestine Action banned as a terror group and what will happen to the thousands arrested at protests? [Independent]

Top Goldman Sachs lawyer who called Epstein ‘Uncle Jeffrey’ resigns [BBC News]

Curling’s uncle: 54-year-old lawyer who called out ICE becomes oldest US Winter Olympian [The Guardian]

ByteDance to curb AI video app after Disney legal threat [BBC News]

GPT-5 bests human judges in legal smack down [The Register]

Tribes grant the Colorado River legal personhood — can this help save it? [BBC News]

“Well, that was a pretty costly mistake in the long run, would have been simplest to have just admitted to being late…” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events 🗓️

TOMORROW: Secrets to Success Exeter — with Ashfords, Michelmores, Trowers & Hamlins and ULaw [Apply Now]