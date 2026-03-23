Do you have what it takes to be a solicitor apprentice?

The Legal Cheek team break down the meteoric rise of the TC alternative — listen now 🎧



Just ten years ago you could count the number of City firms offering solicitor apprenticeships on one hand — today that couldn’t be further from the case. The trailblazer apprenticeships have done exactly what it says on the tin — they’ve set a new standard for routes into the legal profession, and the numbers speak for themselves.

Since its launch in 2016, the solicitor apprenticeship has grown from a niche alternative into a mainstream pathway now embraced by Magic Circle giants and US firms alike. This week on The Legal Cheek Podcast, Julia Szaniszlo and Ryan Scott break down how the scheme works, explore the financial and professional benefits, from competitive salaries to zero tuition fees, and weigh up who this route is really suited to and who might be better off heading to university first.

You can listen to the podcast in full via the embed above, or on Spotify or Apple Podcasts.