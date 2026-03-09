Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend

US lawyers work harder, suggests boss of ‘most feared’ legal firm [The Times] (£)

Concerns raised ‘months before’ PM Law Ltd collapsed [BBC News]

Lammy’s jury reform plans are unworkable, lawyers warn [The Times] (£)

‘Crippling three-year wait for court has caused PTSD’ [BBC News]

Private equity moves deeper into US law with personal injury firm deal [Financial Times] (£)

This AI founder who quit her 9-to-5 law job has a warning for anyone dreaming of doing the same: ‘I’m working harder now than I ever did’ [Fortune]

Millionaire lawyer who worked on world’s most expensive divorce forced nanny to care for her baby for FREE in an ‘unpaid trial’ [Mail Online]

‘It’s about leadership, discipline’: UAE law firm says WFH employees will have annual leave deducted [Financial News] (£)

Under these laws, almost all wars are illegal [The Times] (£)

What are the new safe and legal routes to Britain for migrants? [The Standard]

“All paralegal job these days require at least a year of experience, but how does one gain experience if all the jobs are asking for it?” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming events 🗓️

THIS TUESDAY: Anatomy of a deal — with Fried Frank [Apply Now]

THIS THURSDAY Secrets to Success Bristol — with Osborne Clarke, RPC, Bevan Brittan and ULaw [Apply Now]