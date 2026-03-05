PostsAdvice

‘I’ve failed vac scheme applications three years in a row. When is it time to give up?’

Avatar photo

By Legal Cheek on

Aspiring lawyer seeks advice


In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring lawyer is beginning to question whether a career in commercial law is still within reach, or whether it’s time to consider a different path altogether.

“Hi, I graduated from a Russel Group non-law degree two years ago and have spent the last three application cycles with no luck. I’ve made it past the first round a few times but I keep falling at the first hurdle. I’ve got lots of non-law work experience (currently working a full-time office job in my hometown) and have been attending events and webinars for what feels like years now. I feel like I’m doing everything right so I don’t even know where I could do better! Would love to hear if anyone has had similar experiences and managed to get out of the slump as I’m considering just giving up :(“

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

Join the conversation

Related Stories

news

‘Moving from a Magic Circle law firm to a US law firm: what should I expect?’

Junior lawyer seeks insights

Feb 20 2026 8:55am
8
news

‘I’m older than my supervisor, and the dynamic feels slightly awkward’

Career changer seeks guidance

Feb 11 2026 8:57am
12
news

‘What are people’s thoughts on using the office gym during the day?’

Trainee seeks advice

Jan 29 2026 12:10pm
22