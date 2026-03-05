‘I’ve failed vac scheme applications three years in a row. When is it time to give up?’

Aspiring lawyer seeks advice



In the latest instalment of our Career Conundrums series, an aspiring lawyer is beginning to question whether a career in commercial law is still within reach, or whether it’s time to consider a different path altogether.

“Hi, I graduated from a Russel Group non-law degree two years ago and have spent the last three application cycles with no luck. I’ve made it past the first round a few times but I keep falling at the first hurdle. I’ve got lots of non-law work experience (currently working a full-time office job in my hometown) and have been attending events and webinars for what feels like years now. I feel like I’m doing everything right so I don’t even know where I could do better! Would love to hear if anyone has had similar experiences and managed to get out of the slump as I’m considering just giving up :(“

