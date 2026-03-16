Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Judge trolled female barrister on anonymous social media account [The Telegraph] (£)

Anthropic’s top lawyer says AI will kill the legal profession’s dreaded billable hour [Business Insider]

Postmasters’ lawyer quits over David Lammy’s ‘tyrannical’ jury reforms [The Times] (£)

International law is in retreat. We cannot let it die [Financial Times] (£)

I found out my son’s killer was back in court on another charge through the news [BBC News]

Style secrets of a French criminal defence lawyer [Financial Times] (£)

New hearing for Leeds GP who was shouted at by a tribunal judge [BBC News]

Meet the Leicester lawyer who turned redundancy into a pilates empire just for women [Leicestershire Live]

“Chasing grad recruitment won’t change the outcome of your application. So you may as well if you feel they are taking too long to get back to you. It’s a good idea early on to ask them how long everything takes and when you can expect to hear back after each stage. That way at least you might feel you have more reason to chase… [Legal Cheek comments]

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