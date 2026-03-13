‘Is it a bad idea to chase grad rec about my vac scheme application?’

Aspiring lawyer seeks readers’ thoughts 🤔



In the latest instalment of our popular Career Conundrums series, an aspiring lawyer is wondering whether to chase graduate recruitment for an update on her vacation scheme application — but is that the right move?

“Hi team. The subject line probably explains enough but essentially I want to get people’s thoughts on following up with law firm graduate recruitment teams about applications? I’ve applied for a few vac schemes and still waiting on responses from a couple despite them saying we’d hear back by the start of this month. There seems to be conflicting opinions online about what to do, so thought I’d ask you!”

