Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



How AI is reshaping the business of law [Financial Times] (£)

Kennedys boss orders partners to tackle sexual harassment [The Times] (£)

Goldman Sachs lawyer’s pay rose to $25m despite Jeffrey Epstein links [The Times] (£)

Family courts in England and Wales ‘not good enough’ for women and children, minister says [The Guardian]

Donald Trump risks getting bogged down in legal action over new tariffs [Financial Times] (£)

Hillsborough campaigners blame Mahmood for law delay [BBC News]

Domestic abuse victims to get better court support in £5m funding boost [ITV News]

ICC to consider legal advice that criticises UN inquiry into Karim Khan allegations [The Guardian]

First charge for tailgating under new law targeting ticketless football fans [Sky News]

Tik Tok lawyer Akhmed Yakoob protests innocence after racial abuse arrest [Birmingham Live]

“A Premier League footballer can hit a ball top bins in the 91st minute but can they turn around the 8th draft of an SPA for a Kentucky PE bucket shop on a cold Saturday night at 11:32pm? I think not” [Legal Cheek comments]

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