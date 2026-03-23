Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend
How AI is reshaping the business of law [Financial Times] (£)
Kennedys boss orders partners to tackle sexual harassment [The Times] (£)
Goldman Sachs lawyer’s pay rose to $25m despite Jeffrey Epstein links [The Times] (£)
Family courts in England and Wales ‘not good enough’ for women and children, minister says [The Guardian]
Donald Trump risks getting bogged down in legal action over new tariffs [Financial Times] (£)
Hillsborough campaigners blame Mahmood for law delay [BBC News]
Domestic abuse victims to get better court support in £5m funding boost [ITV News]
ICC to consider legal advice that criticises UN inquiry into Karim Khan allegations [The Guardian]
First charge for tailgating under new law targeting ticketless football fans [Sky News]
Tik Tok lawyer Akhmed Yakoob protests innocence after racial abuse arrest [Birmingham Live]
“A Premier League footballer can hit a ball top bins in the 91st minute but can they turn around the 8th draft of an SPA for a Kentucky PE bucket shop on a cold Saturday night at 11:32pm? I think not” [Legal Cheek comments]
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