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Kirkland & Ellis partners earned £22,000 a day last year

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By Legal Cheek on

4

Premier League footballer levels


Kirkland & Ellis has cemented its status as the undisputed heavyweight of the legal world after its equity partners averaged a staggering $11.1 million (£8.2 million) each in 2025, a 20% jump on the previous year and more than four times what their Magic Circle counterparts earned.

The Chicago-founded firm also became the first law firm in history to break the $10 billion revenue barrier, posting a record $10.6 billion (£7.9 billion) for 2025, up from $8.8 billion (£6.6 billion) the year before.

To put those partner earnings into perspective, first reported by The American Lawyer (£), they place them firmly in the realm of a top Premier League footballer, at roughly £680,000 a month, £158,000 a week, or nearly £22,500 a day.

The 2026 Legal Cheek Firms Most List

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List provides a breakdown of average partner earnings across the City’s elite, with Magic Circle figures hovering around the £2 million mark. Top US firms typically average around £5 million, which makes Kirkland’s £8.2 million all the more staggering. It’s also worth noting that £8.2 million is an average, meaning some partners will be earning substantially more.

4 Comments

Goodbye Magic Circle

it’s over.

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(7)(5)

Former US

Not everyone wants to work for a US style firm – culture is totally different despite what you read on LegalCheek comments. If you can hack it, great, but it definitely comes with it’s downsides.

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(15)(6)

Applaud the market

An absolutely despicable amount of money. Let us applaud the market!

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(8)(2)

Anonymous

Sensationalist drivel on par with something from the Daily Mail.

Try harder, Alex.

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(4)(3)

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