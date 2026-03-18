Kirkland & Ellis partners earned £22,000 a day last year

Premier League footballer levels



Kirkland & Ellis has cemented its status as the undisputed heavyweight of the legal world after its equity partners averaged a staggering $11.1 million (£8.2 million) each in 2025, a 20% jump on the previous year and more than four times what their Magic Circle counterparts earned.

The Chicago-founded firm also became the first law firm in history to break the $10 billion revenue barrier, posting a record $10.6 billion (£7.9 billion) for 2025, up from $8.8 billion (£6.6 billion) the year before.

To put those partner earnings into perspective, first reported by The American Lawyer (£), they place them firmly in the realm of a top Premier League footballer, at roughly £680,000 a month, £158,000 a week, or nearly £22,500 a day.

The Legal Cheek Firms Most List provides a breakdown of average partner earnings across the City’s elite, with Magic Circle figures hovering around the £2 million mark. Top US firms typically average around £5 million, which makes Kirkland’s £8.2 million all the more staggering. It’s also worth noting that £8.2 million is an average, meaning some partners will be earning substantially more.