Ashurst and Perkins Coie partners vote ‘overwhelmingly’ to merge

New £2 billion legal giant is step closer



Two major international law firms are combining to create a £2 billion global giant, after the partnerships of both Ashurst and Perkins Coie voted “overwhelmingly” to approve the deal.

The newly combined firm, to be known as Ashurst Perkins Coie, will be home to around 3,000 lawyers across more than 50 offices, with major hubs in London, New York, Seattle and Sydney. To put that into perspective, it would place the new firm comfortably within the top tier of global legal players by headcount and revenue.

News of the proposed merger first emerged in November last year, and the announcement of the vote’s result today confirms that both partnerships have since been won over. Both firms have also been keen to flag their tech credentials, pointing to early adoption of AI as a shared commitment.

Perkins Coie’s firmwide managing partner Bill Malley said the vote reflected a “shared belief” that the combination would create a “truly differentiated global legal platform.” Ashurst Global CEO Paul Jenkins was similarly bullish, calling the two firms a “natural fit.”

The deal is subject to closing conditions, but with both partnerships firmly on board, Ashurst Perkins Coie is targeting a July to September 2026 launch and looks set to become one of the more significant new names in global law.