Aspiring barrister goes viral after overcoming extraordinary challenges to reach the bar

Expelled and caring for her sister, Leonie Hughes never stopped pursuing her dream

A barrister who overcame a turbulent upbringing, school expulsion, and 11 years of part-time study has gone viral after sharing her story online.

Leonie Hughes was recently called to the bar of England and Wales by the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple. A clip following her call ceremony, shared on X, has struck a chord with thousands of viewers.

Being Called to the bar is a moving experience for many newly launched barristers. Leonie Hughes describes what it feels like to achieve her goal. pic.twitter.com/X4jDvSgS53 — Middle Temple (@middletemple) April 17, 2026

In the video, Hughes speaks openly about her long road to this point, having been expelled from school at 15, growing up surrounded by domestic violence, and becoming a primary carer for her younger sister.

She reflected on her journey in a subsequent LinkedIn post, writing: “The girl who was kicked out of school in year 10 and who was on a downward spiral of self sabotage is a Barrister. Yes. A BARRISTER.”

Hughes completed both her undergraduate law degree (LLB) and her LLM at Manchester Metropolitan University, before going on to finish the bar course, describing the overall path as “11 long years of studying Law all alongside a full time job. Undergrad to postgrad to Bar. Blood, sweat & tears.”

She was equally candid about the hardships of her childhood, writing that she came “from a household of domestic violence, alcohol and drug abuse & very little to our name,” where “it was very easy for people to judge and claim you will be nothing.”

Hughes also addressed the self-doubt that can shadow the journey to the bar — “Am I out of my depth? Am I being too ambitious? Do I really fit in here?” — before urging others in similar situations to “just keep going.”