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Aspiring barrister goes viral after overcoming extraordinary challenges to reach the bar

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By Legal Cheek on

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Expelled and caring for her sister, Leonie Hughes never stopped pursuing her dream

Leonie Hughes

A barrister who overcame a turbulent upbringing, school expulsion, and 11 years of part-time study has gone viral after sharing her story online.

Leonie Hughes was recently called to the bar of England and Wales by the Honourable Society of the Middle Temple. A clip following her call ceremony, shared on X, has struck a chord with thousands of viewers.

In the video, Hughes speaks openly about her long road to this point, having been expelled from school at 15, growing up surrounded by domestic violence, and becoming a primary carer for her younger sister.

She reflected on her journey in a subsequent LinkedIn post, writing: “The girl who was kicked out of school in year 10 and who was on a downward spiral of self sabotage is a Barrister. Yes. A BARRISTER.”

Hughes completed both her undergraduate law degree (LLB) and her LLM at Manchester Metropolitan University, before going on to finish the bar course, describing the overall path as “11 long years of studying Law all alongside a full time job. Undergrad to postgrad to Bar. Blood, sweat & tears.”

She was equally candid about the hardships of her childhood, writing that she came “from a household of domestic violence, alcohol and drug abuse & very little to our name,” where “it was very easy for people to judge and claim you will be nothing.”

Hughes also addressed the self-doubt that can shadow the journey to the bar — “Am I out of my depth? Am I being too ambitious? Do I really fit in here?” — before urging others in similar situations to “just keep going.”

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Director
Director
10 hours ago

Amazing journey. Where did she do her pupillage and which chambers will she be practicing at?

4
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Partner
Partner
10 hours ago

Wonderful story, although I am slightly concerned at how misleading it may be. Has she completed her pupillage and/or is registered as a barrister, or has she simply been called to the BAR? I am fairly certain one must not refer to themselves as a barrister unless they are registered.

3
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Anon
Anon
8 hours ago
Reply to  Partner

Likely she will get (already has got) a pupillage.

-3
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Um Actually
Um Actually
8 hours ago
Reply to  Partner

The use of the title is confusing. She would be an ‘unregistered barrister’ (previously a “non-practising barrister”). However there is no prohibition on calling herself a ‘barrister’ unless it is in connection with the supply of legal services. She is a barrister ands hould be proud of her achievement.

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Mm tt
Mm tt
7 hours ago
Reply to  Partner

You are a barrister once you are called to the BAR.

She will now need to secure pupillage.

6
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Anon
Anon
7 hours ago
Reply to  Mm tt

She may already have one

0
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