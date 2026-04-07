Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend
Jones Day Law Firm Says Hackers Accessed Some Clients’ Data [Bloomberg UK] (£)
Will disputes on the rise as families fight over pricier estates [The Times] (£)
Kanye West has ‘legal right to perform’ in UK, says Wireless promoter [ITV X]
Campaign for law to improve carers’ hospital access [BBC News]
Woman’s birth in mid-air creates tricky legal situation [Sky News]
LSB confirms Richard Blakeway as chair of Office for Legal Complaints [Today’s Family Lawyer]
Students may head home for six months as rental law allows early exit [The Times] (£)
Analyzing The Statistical Prevalence Of Lawyers Getting Snagged By AI Hallucinations In Their Court Filings [Forbes] (£)
“It will be Lord Sales.” [Legal Cheek comments]
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