Milbank trainee breaks world record for fastest marathon dressed as comic book character 

2hrs 27mins as Captain Underpants

A trainee solicitor at US law firm Milbank has successfully broken a Guinness World Record at the London Marathon, completing the race dressed as Captain Underpants in just 2 hours and 27 minutes.

Legal Cheek reported earlier this month that London-based trainee Archie Hunt was targeting a sub-2:30 finish in full costume. The previous record for the fastest marathon dressed as a book character was 2 hours 42 minutes.

Now, following Sunday’s race, Hunt has smashed the existing record, shaving 15 minutes off the previous time.

The record attempt involved more than simply donning a cape and heading to the start line. Guinness World Records requires strict adherence to costume guidelines, as well as official timing data, witness statements and photographic evidence to validate the attempt.

What a character! 📖 Archie Hunt broke the record for fastest marathon dressed as a book character – 2:27:41 🤩 #LondonMarathon @LondonMarathon pic.twitter.com/oL4XNhUJFM — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 26, 2026

Hunt, who ran in a full Captain Underpants outfit inspired by the children’s book character he read growing up, had spent months preparing, balancing intense marathon training with life at a top US law firm, including early morning 20km-plus runs before work.

The challenge also carried personal significance. Hunt has been fundraising for Evelina London Children’s Charity, linked to the hospital where he receives treatment for dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition affecting the heart’s ability to pump blood efficiently.

Despite the condition, which he previously noted can add 10 to 15 minutes to marathon times, Hunt pushed through to deliver a record-breaking performance on the day.

His colleagues had rallied behind him ahead of the race, and it now seems their support paid off, with Hunt not only completing the challenge but doing so at a level few runners (costume or otherwise) could match.

“It feels incredible to have broken the costume record and to now be the fastest recorded marathoner diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy. Finishing in the top 0.1% at a World Major marathon is something I still can’t quite believe — if you’d have told me when I ran my first half in July 2024 that I’d do that, I’d have asked what performance-enhancing drugs you were offering!”

Hunt continued: “Raising awareness for DCM is super important to me, particularly as I was diagnosed much later than I should have been. Equally, to those who also have serious cardiac conditions, I hope sharing this helps highlight that a diagnosis doesn’t have to define your limits — a quick Google of DCM can be grim reading, however it’s far from the full picture… and if nothing else, all the running is strengthening my heart — even if it’s putting a bit of extra stress on my poor mum’s, who’s not entirely convinced that I listen to my doctor enough! A massive thank you to everyone who donated and to those who came out and supported.”

“Since the race, I’ve even had brands reach out offering complimentary kit and been invited onto a marathoning podcast, which has been pretty surreal. Next up is a 110km ultra in Finland in June, and the long-term goal is sub-2:20 — even if it takes time… and requires me to bring in someone other than myself as a coach!”

A seriously impressive feat, and proof that even in the City, there’s time (just about) to train like an elite athlete… and do it in your underpants.