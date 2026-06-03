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Milbank pushes NQ lawyer pay to $235k

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By Legal Cheek on

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New pay war?

Man walking through money
US law firm Milbank has raised the salaries of its most junior lawyers to $235,000, a move that could trigger a wave of similar increases across the City.

The firm confirmed that class of 2025–26 associates — the equivalent of newly qualified (NQ) lawyers in the UK — will earn a base salary of $235,000 (roughly £175,000 based on a straight conversion), up from $225,000, a $10,000 increase.

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The exact sterling figure for NQs in the firm’s London office will likely depend on what spot rate Milbank opts to apply. Trainees currently receive a starting salary of £65,000 rising to £70,000 in their second year. The firm has been approached for comment.

More senior associates have also received rises, with second and third-year associates now earning $245,000 (£182,000) and $270,000 (£200,000) respectively, scaling up to $455,000 (£340,000) for those who qualified in 2018.

At least one rival firm has already matched the new scales, with McDermott Will & Emery confirming the move just hours after Milbank.

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Bruh
Bruh
13 hours ago

Mad ting

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