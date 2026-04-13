Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Clients’ barrage of AI-generated queries risks pushing up lawyers’ fees [Financial Times] (£)

Ban on step incest porn and ‘barely legal’ content in government climbdown [Sky News]

Would a US blockade of the Strait of Hormuz be legal? [The Conversation]

Lloyds will not take legal action against UK’s £9bn car finance redress scheme [Financial Times] (£)

Keir Starmer to scrap spy chiefs’ veto from Hillsborough law [The Times] (£)

Meta trial lawyer to advise UK as scrutiny of social media design grow [City A.M.]

Elon Musk hits legal losing streak ahead of showdown with OpenAI’s Sam Altman [Financial Times] (£)

Maya Chappell: Murdered toddler’s family back in law change fight [BBC News]

Kimberly’s story: the tragedy that changed British legal history [The Guardian]

Unauthorised Traveller sites trigger legal challenges by councils [Sky News]

‘We got legal threats for taking part in care home documentary’ [BBC News]

“London pupillage competition is getting out of hand. Not sure how you’re supposed to compete as a recent graduate from a non Russell Group university. No feedback ever offered of course, so you’re effectively shooting in the dark unless you’re fortunate enough to have a mentor…” [Legal Cheek comments]

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