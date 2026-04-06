6 in 10 aspiring barristers fail to secure pupillage first time, research finds

Missed out on pupillage first time round? You’re not alone



New research by the Bar Council finds that most aspiring barristers have to go through more than one application cycle before securing pupillage, a finding likely to resonate with students navigating one of the most competitive entry routes into the legal profession.

According to the Bar Council’s latest pupil survey, just 4 in 10 candidates (37%) secure pupillage in their first application cycle, while nearly half (48%) succeed after two or three attempts. A further 16% require four or more cycles before finally landing a place.

The report also highlights that the pupillage process is becoming increasingly drawn out, noting that securing pupillage appears to have taken longer for the 2026 cohort compared to those in 2025. That comes as little surprise given how tough applicants find the process. A striking 90% described pupillage recruitment as either quite or very challenging, while just 10% said it was relatively straightforward.

When asked how the pupillage recruitment process might be improved, more than three-quarters of respondents (76%) called for better feedback, while 52% said chambers should at least provide a response to unsuccessful applications. Additionally, nearly a third (32%) of pupils called for greater access to networking opportunities, highlighting the importance of connections in an already competitive process.

For those who do manage to secure pupillage, however, the picture is broadly positive. More than eight in ten pupils (83%) said their overall pupillage experience was positive, including 56% who described it as “very positive”.

But beneath those headline figures sit some notable disparities. Disabled pupils were more than twice as likely to report a negative experience (30% compared to 13% of non-disabled pupils), with neurodivergent pupils and those with mental health conditions also reporting more negative experiences overall.

Encouragingly, confidence in the Bar as a long-term career appears to be improving. Nearly three-quarters of pupils (72%) believe the Bar is a viable career, marking a 10% increase on last year.

Yet the data hints at something of a “honeymoon phase”, with attitudes becoming less positive as pupils progress from their first six to their second six. Among those in their second six, 46% reported high stress levels, compared to 21% of first six pupils. They were also more likely to report exposure to bullying and harassment (40% compared to 11%) and less likely to view the Bar as a viable career (36% compared to 75%).

Work-life balance was the most commonly cited reason for doubting whether a career at the Bar is viable. These concerns were especially pronounced among women and disabled pupils. Working patterns may offer some explanation. The median working week sits between 41 and 50 hours, with 43% of pupils working more than 50 hours and just 21% working fewer than 41 hours.

The research also highlights continued disparities in earnings and access to the most lucrative pupillages opportunities. Pupils who attended Oxbridge are 15 times more likely to secure awards of £60,000 or more than those from other universities (61% compared to 4%). And, unsurprisingly, pay also varies sharply by practice area: around 83% of pupils in commercial practice reported awards of £60,000 or more, compared to 70% in chancery and just 7% in other areas.

There are, however, signs of progress on gender pay, with the gap in top awards narrowing slightly this year, as 29% of men reported receiving £60,000 or more compared to 17% of women.

The research was based on responses from 143 out of the total population of 600 pupils.

For aspiring barristers, the message is clear: don’t be discouraged by rejection. The road to pupillage can be a long one, and for most barristers it involves multiple application rounds before success. Persistence remains a key part of making it to the Bar.

Bar Council Chair Kirsty Brimelow KC said: