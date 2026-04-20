Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



From packing boxes to Baker McKenzie’s global chair: How Sunny Mann took the top job at a $3.7bn law firm [Financial News] (£)

Harrow Court reopens after three years [BBC News]

The white-collar defence lawyers with nothing to do [Financial Times] (£)

Does Jolyon Maugham have any self-doubt? [Spectator] (£)

Ex-Foreign Office head takes legal advice over Mandelson vetting dismissal [Financial Times]

‘Do the boring work and don’t ask the same question twice’: Top finance lawyers share their career tips [Financial News] (£)

How will upcoming laws change renting in London? [BBC News]

Russia, Ukraine and US named in €580mn legal battle over Nord Stream blast [Financial Times] (£)

“Getting binned on qualification is pretty harsh as it can be quite hard to find a new job particularly as you probably do not have much proper experience from four six month seats. In big firms and big departments trainees may have done very little proper legal work. So interviews can be tough…” [Legal Cheek comments]