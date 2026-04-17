Hogan Lovells retains 14 of 21 spring qualifying trainees

Two NQs on fixed term contracts



Hogan Lovells has retained 14 of its 21 final seat trainees qualifying this spring, it has confirmed.

The global law firm revealed it made 16 offers with 14 rookies accepting positions at the firm. Two of those staying on are on fixed-term contracts, handing HL a spring retention score of 67% or 57% depending on how you read the numbers.

Six NQs join corporate & finance, five qualifying into litigation, arbitration and employment and the final three will start lawyer life in global regulatory and IP.

The result follows the firm’s autumn 2025 score which saw it retain 16 of its 24 final seat trainees, including one on a fixed-term contract.

Late last year, Hogan Lovells confirmed its intention to merge with US law firm Cadwalader in a move that would create the largest law firm combination in history and one of the biggest players in the global legal market. The tie-up remains subject to a partner vote.