Monday morning round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from this morning and the weekend



Law firm DLA Piper opts to restructure, ditching Swiss verein [Reuters]

‘It lit a fire in me’ – the barrister who was told she’d never amount to much [BBC News]

Law firms push staff to return to UAE offices as ceasefire holds [Financial Times] (£)

UK’s biggest ever environmental pollution claim reaches High Court [BBC News]

Starmer backed lawyer behind ‘witch hunt’ against British troops [The Telegraph] (£)

When all you have is a Hermer [The Critic]

Hermer and Starmer’s sinister legal cult has rotted our democracy [The Telegraph] (£)

Musk and Altman’s bitter feud over OpenAI to be laid bare in court [The Guardian]

New Renters’ Rights Act divides landlords in London [BBC News]

China warns EU over proposed ‘Made in Europe’ law [Financial Times] (£)

“Take the gap year, it’ll make you a more rounded and better person. Try to do some travel as part of it – that will help broaden the mind.” [Legal Cheek comments]