‘Will a gap year hurt my training contract chances?’

Law converter looks for advice



In our latest Career Conundrums submission, a non-law finalist is seeking guidance on whether taking a gap year before starting the PGDL could harm their chances of securing a training contract.

“Hello! I’m a non-law finalist planning to take a year out before starting the PGDL. I’m worried this may disadvantage me in the training contract applications that I make during that year. Could you let me know whether a gap year before the PGDL is generally viewed negatively by firms, and what I should do during that year to make my applications stronger? (For context, I’m hoping to use the year productively through work experience/paid work/volunteering, but I want to make sure this isn’t something that would make it a lot harder for me to get a TC.)”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.