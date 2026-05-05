Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend



‘Names can be a barrier’: Black lawyers tackle inclusion [BBC News]

The law firm that shaped Wall Street and the world [Financial Times] (£)

Why Cleary Gottlieb is pushing back against Big Law’s pay frenzy [Financial News] (£)

Surge in foreign criminals doubles demand for court interpreters [The Times] (£)

I was Donald Trump’s lawyer – his mental state makes him unfit to serve [iPaper] (£)

US Department of Justice loses a quarter of its lawyers [Financial Times] (£)

New legal drama Reputation announced [BBC]

Legal win for woman in long-running Lamborghini paternity claim [The Times] (£)

“You should all stop being such miserable losers. We have such a lack of personality in law as it is. I’m not saying these two aren’t annoying, but at least they have some get up and go and are proactive. Which is more than I can say for a lot of people and a lot of trainees in this profession… Some are scared to answer a phone call/talk to a client…” [Legal Cheek comments]