Training contract hopefuls hand-deliver doughnuts to top City law firms

Sweet strategy



A pair of graduates have taken a creative and unconventional approach to breaking into the legal profession, hand-delivering boxes of Krispy Kreme doughnuts to City law firms in a bid to land training contracts.

In a TikTok video captioned “GETTING A JOB WITH DOUGHNUTS??”, one of the aspiring solicitors opens with a rather frank assessment of the current market: “The job market is crap. Let’s see what we can do about it.”

She continues: “Every graduate in London knows how hard it is to get a job nowadays. So we did the only logical thing — which is show up at their doorstep with doughnuts in hand.”

Armed with boxes of glazed treats, Alini and her TC seeking friend Yasmineh can be seen making their way around the Square Mile, stopping off at firms including Addleshaw Goddard, Eversheds Sutherland, Freshfields, and Latham & Watkins.

Their efforts have not gone entirely unnoticed. Krispy Kreme UK weighed in under one of the videos, commenting: “It’s a great tactic 😄”. The TikToker was quick to reply: “soooo is your legal team gonna hire us??? 😄😄😄”.

According to the TikToker, their tactic has already yielded some results, with them apparently receiving a call back and an email encouraging them to apply for the firm’s schemes later this summer.

Not everyone in the comments section was convinced, however, with some questioning the effectiveness of the approach. The TikToker, for her part, appears unfazed by the scepticism.

Whether or not doughnuts prove to be the key to a training contract remains to be seen, but it’s certainly one way of getting your name out there.