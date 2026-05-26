Bank Holiday round-up

The top legal affairs news stories from the long weekend



US law firms grab 20% slice of high-worth City litigation [The Times] (£)

Why ‘boomerang lawyers’ are making a comeback [Financial News] (£)

Rape victim, 15, criticises judge who spared boys jail [The Telegraph] (£)

Why did a judge spare teenage rapists from custody? [The Times] (£)

Warrants for defendants skipping court in England and Wales up 50% since 2020 [The Guardian]

Family wants ‘Alice’s Law’ after mother’s BBL death [BBC News]

Ex-solicitor wanted for ‘string of dine and dashes’ has ‘fled abroad’, friend claims [Metro]

Former prosecutor calls for EU statute blocking US sanctions on ICC members [The Guardian]

In Japan, divorce splits parents from children. Could a law change end sole custody? [BBC News]

“I’ve worked in several practices and can say confidently that you’re right to seek advice. That said, nothing prepares you for the demands in US firms (some in particular). You may expect to be beasted to within an inch of your life, but nothing I say will make that likely period any easier…” [Legal Cheek comments]

Upcoming student events:

2 June: Why non-law students make great lawyers — with Ashurst, Pinsent Masons, Reed Smith and ULaw [Apply Now]