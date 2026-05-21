‘I’ve secured a TC at a leading US firm. How do I prepare for the demands?’

Nervous



Starting out at a top US law firm is no small feat. In this week’s Career Conundrum, one future trainee solicitor wants to know: how do you stay on top of a demanding workload when everything is new?

“Hello team! I’m lucky to have recently secured a training contract at a leading US law firm’s London office (I’d rather not say where!). I know it’s going to be a steep learning curve with an intense workload and often long hours, but I’ve done my research and I’m not going in blind! That said, I am nervous as this will be my first ‘real’ corporate job, and I’m looking for advice on how to prepare if possible. It would be great to hear from those who have completed training contracts at top US firms or similar and what they wished they had known before starting. Thank you in advance!”

If you have a career conundrum, email us at tips@legalcheek.com.